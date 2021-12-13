Indie JRPG Edge of Eternity headed to consoles next year

With music from Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 13 December 2021

Indie JRPG Edge of Eternity is on its way to consoles next year.

Released on PC earlier this summer, it will be available across PlayStation and Xbox consoles from 10th February 2022, with a cloud version following on Switch on 23rd February 2022.

The game is most notable for its soundtrack from Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles composer Yasunori Mitsuda.

The console versions will include all updates and fixes from the PC release. In addition, all versions will receive full Japanese voice acting from 10th February.

The game is set in the fantasy world of Heryon, torn asunder by a conflict between magic and technology users.

It features turn-based battles with a hexagonal setup. Players can also use the environment to outsmart enemies and lure them into traps.

Edge of Eternity is developed by French indie Midgar Studio and was successfully crowdfunded on Kickstarter. "Bringing this JRPG world to life has been a tremendous labour of love," said Jeremy Zeler, founder of Midgar Studio. "I look forward to delivering this experience to the console players who have been so patient with our team. I think it'll be worth the wait!"

