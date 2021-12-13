Henry Cavill would "love" to discuss being in the Mass Effect TV series

A favourite actor on the Citadel.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 13 December 2021

Superman and The Witcher actor Henry Cavill has said he'd "love" to discuss being in the forthcoming Mass Effect TV series.

Cavill is currently doing press for the second season of The Witcher, which hits Netflix on 17th December.

Back in February he shared an Instagram post with a blurred out script many speculated could be for a potential Mass Effect project.

Games Radar asked him if he'd be interested in starring in the Mass Effect TV show.

"Very much so, yeah, all depending on how they're executing it," said Cavill. "The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to be less changed from the source, so it all depends.

"I think it's found a home, hasn't it? If [the series] finds a home, I would love to have a conversation."

Turns out Cavill is a big fan of the series - the original trilogy at least.

"I did not play Andromeda - I had a go at it, but ended up being very busy. But [The Mass Effect Trilogy]? Yeah. Loved it. Brilliant games," Cavill said. "It would make such a magnificent series of movies or TV shows."

We previously reported that Amazon were "nearing a deal" for the Mass Effect TV series, although former Bioware writer David Gaider said the idea made him "cringe".

About the author

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

