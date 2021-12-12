A Slayer playlist is coming to Halo Infinite next week

A Slayer playlist is "officially locked and loaded" for Halo Infinite's update next week.

A "basic" Slayer offering will deploy first, with the team at 343 Industries looking to "bolster and expand more variants in a future update".

"Four new playlists: Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT) will all be added via a services update on Tuesday, Dec. 14," wrote 343i's community manager, Postums, on the Halo subreddit.

"As I noted last week, the team's original plans for a Slayer playlist included a variety of new variants that weren't going to be ready in time to deploy before the holiday break. To address player feedback for Slayer in the near term, we'll be releasing a basic Slayer offering to start and will look to bolster and expand with more variants in a future update."

You wanted some playlist updates? We've got some coming next week!!! pic.twitter.com/zYjEme7lMW — Postums (@343Postums) December 11, 2021

Next week's update will also include adjustments to challenges - "including removing some particularly frustrating mode-specific ones" - as well as reducing requirements for others, "making the weekly ultimate challenge less intensive (getting there is tough enough), and adding brand new challenges specific to the new playlists".

ICYMI, the opportunity to replay campaign modes in Halo Infinite is "coming later", according to 343 Industries associate creative director, Paul Crocker.

"You cannot replay missions in campaign at this point of time," Crocker said. "It's part of what is coming later. The main reason is because, being a more open game and a nonlinear game, it became incredibly challenging. It's not that it doesn't work, it's just that it's not finished.

"We made the decision to make a better game, to improve the quality of the game so we could then add the features - just like co-op," he added. "And that is disappointing for us as the people who made it, but it was, also, the better option for us to make a better game and add that later."