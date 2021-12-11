The Pokémon Center UK is now open.

Though currently running as a "beta" site - which means we're to expect "a few hiccups" - the Pokémon Center UK site caters directly to fans in the UK, offering a flat shipping fee of £5 per order.

Right now there's a host of Christmas jumpers up for sale, as well as pins and plushies. Beyond that, you won't see much else, but the company says it "plans to expand [its] range over 2022 and beyond".

"Welcome to Pokémon Center UK," the website exclaims (thanks, NME). "Congratulations on being one of the first to discover this site-our recent expansion of the Pokémon Center!

"We're excited to welcome you with the best possible experience, but this site is still in its early stages, so you may see a few hiccups."

The site advises you to get your Christmas-flavoured orders in by 18th December in order for them to be delivered by Christmas Eve.

