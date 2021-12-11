Rumour has it a Persona 3 Portable remaster is in development

"Multiplatform."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 11 December 2021

Persona 3 Portable may be getting a "multiplatform" remaster.

As spotted by Nintendo Enthusiast, the same leaker that correctly teased that a remaster of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was on the way has also revealed that a "multiplatform" remaster of Persona 3 Portable is possibly in development.

After posting a selection of "W"s - presumably to celebrate their win over the sceptics - "Zippo" casually finished the post with: "Oh, and Persona 3 Portable is getting a remaster. Multiplatform".

We know that Atlus isn't done with Persona just yet - we're still in the throes of the series' 25th anniversary - but until it's confirmed one way or the other, all we can do is chalk this up to a rumour and server it up a side serving of sceptical salt. If true, though, it'll be welcome news for Persona fans as Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable is itself an enhanced post of the original PlayStation 2 game.

ICYMI, Atlus will be releasing Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on PS4, Steam and Switch as part of the Persona 25th anniversary.

As Ed reported at the time, coming on 17th March 2022, it's a re-release of the 2014 fighting game released on PS3 and Xbox 360, that acts as a follow up to Persona 4 Arena, sequel to the fan-favourite Persona 4.

