Horror Scorn will now release in October 2022

"We're committed to making Scorn the best experience possible for our players."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 11 December 2021

Scorn - an "atmospheric first-person horror adventure" - will now release in October 2022.

Scorn was announced way back in 2016, and its Kickstarter campaign - which exceeded its €150,000 (£128,000) target by almost €50,000 (£42k) - initially intimated a launch date in October 2018.

Sadly that was not to be, and this year's expected release was then also delayed to an unspecified time in 2022.

A new update to the game's Kickstarter page, however, now states that "December has been a pretty huge month for us at Ebb Software", with Ebb Software's CEO, Ljubomir Peklar, confirming the game has now hit "75 per cent completion" and will hopefully launch in October 2022.

"I'd just like to give my deepest thanks to our community for your patience and our team here at Ebb who have been working incredibly hard to pull everything together," Peklar said. "As we look ahead at the coming months, we will be focusing on completing the final 25 percent of the content, followed by bug fixing and getting the game ready for the launch. We're very excited to get our game in players' hands and allow them to experience Scorn for themselves."

"We want to ensure that Scorn is the best game it can be," adds Ebb Software's community manager. "Mysterious, deliciously dark, and oozing with atmosphere (emphasis on the ooze).

"With that being said, the game will officially be launching in October 2022. This additional time will allow the team to make sure the vision for Scorn comes to life in all its spine-chilling, nightmarish glory. We know that this means a longer wait, especially for our fantastic Kickstarter community, who have been with us since the very beginning. Still, we're committed to making Scorn the best experience possible for our players and fans."

Scorn - which is reportedly inspired by H. R. Giger of Alien fame - is expected to release on PC via Steam and Xbox Series X/S. It was revealed to be coming to Xbox Series X as part of the 2020 Xbox Showcase.

