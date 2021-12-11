Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade's standard edition will cost £65/$70 on PC

While we already knew that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is coming to PC via Epic Games Store next week, 16th December, we now have a price: £65 in the UK, $70 in the US, and €80 in Europe.

Yes, that version includes both the photo mode and the Intergrade expansion that's currently only available on PlayStation 5 (thanks, PC Gamer), but it's the "standard" edition of a game - that is, a base version without a season pass, cosmetic items, or DLC etc. - and one of the first PC games to be sold at "next-gen" console prices.

In case you were wondering, the "deluxe edition" bundle of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will reportedly retail for £90/$95/€105.

Given Forspoken - another game for which Square Enix is partnering up with Epic Game Stores - is currently on pre-order for £65 too, it suggests that the pricing for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade isn't an anomaly, even though Square Enix's competitors like Activision and EA have thus far kept the price of their latest AAA games on PC to £60/$60.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PC will feature 4K support, HDR support, XInput and DirectInput compliant controller support, keyboard and mouse support, and will aim to run on the highest PC specs for performance up to 120fps.

It will also include in-game content like the Intermission-exclusive weapon Cacstar; Carbuncle, Chocobo Chick and Cactuar summon materia; and special armour and accessories.