Xbox Game Pass for PC is now PC Game Pass

"Really, that's it."

Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 10 December 2021

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC has changed its name, and dropped its Xbox branding.

The subscription service is now named PC Game Pass (albeit still with an Xbox logo). Nothing else has changed.

Highlighting that latter fact in a humorous post on Twitter, the newly-rebranded PC Game Pass issued its own patch notes. "That's it, really that's it," the account wrote.

The branding change was first evident last night during The Game Awards, where a trailer for PC Game Pass titles also revealed four new games coming to the subscription at launch.

Sniper Elite 5, Pigeon Simulator, Trek To Yomi, and a new game from the Manchester-based Hugecalf Studios will all come to PC Game Pass on day one.

