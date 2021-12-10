The Wreck is the next game from BAFTA nominated indie Pixel Hunt

Due out in 2022.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 10 December 2021

Pixel Hunt, the indie studio behind the BAFTA-nominated Bury Me, My Love, has revealed its new project: The Wreck.

Described as a "mature 3D visual novel", it follows failed screenwriter Junon who must face her past, present and future in a single day.

The game promises to explore motherhood, sisterhood, grief and survival, with the teaser trailer featuring a conversation between a mother and daughter and a, perhaps fatal, car crash.

Progress will be non-linear as you explore Junon's scattered thoughts.

The Wreck is due for release on PC via Steam in 2022.

Bury Me, My Love is a visual novel about a Syrian refugee and was BAFTA nominated in 2018 for the Game Beyond Entertainment award. Here's Vikki's review.

