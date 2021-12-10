The Game Awards begins with brief statement on industry and online abuse

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley began tonight's award show with a brief statement condemning industry abuse - from companies and from online communities.

It was, of course, a not-so-thinly veiled nod at the current and very much ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard, which Keighley had been called out on whether he would acknowledge.

"We can't ignore the headlines that are out there," Keighley began, after introducing the show. "Game creators need to be supported by the companies that employ them," he continued, to applause from the audience.

"So let me just say this, before we get to any of the news, or announcements or awards. We should not and will not tolerate any abuse, harassment or predatory practices by anyone, including our online communities.

"We all love games and if we want this industry to keep growing we must build an even brighter and more inclusive future," Keighley continued, getting emotional. "The games we play, we love, teach us we can impact the world around us.

"Tonight I call on everyone to build a better, safer video game industry. Speak out online, vote with your time and with your dollars. Empower these world-builders who are creating the future of all entertainment."