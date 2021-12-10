The Game Awards begins with brief statement on industry and online abuse

"Game creators need to be supported by the companies that employ them."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 10 December 2021

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley began tonight's award show with a brief statement condemning industry abuse - from companies and from online communities.

It was, of course, a not-so-thinly veiled nod at the current and very much ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard, which Keighley had been called out on whether he would acknowledge.

"We can't ignore the headlines that are out there," Keighley began, after introducing the show. "Game creators need to be supported by the companies that employ them," he continued, to applause from the audience.

"So let me just say this, before we get to any of the news, or announcements or awards. We should not and will not tolerate any abuse, harassment or predatory practices by anyone, including our online communities.

"We all love games and if we want this industry to keep growing we must build an even brighter and more inclusive future," Keighley continued, getting emotional. "The games we play, we love, teach us we can impact the world around us.

"Tonight I call on everyone to build a better, safer video game industry. Speak out online, vote with your time and with your dollars. Empower these world-builders who are creating the future of all entertainment."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Ubisoft announces "energy-efficient" NFT platform for AAA games

Beginning with NFTs in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

167

Ace Attorney characters join Japanese anti-marijuana ads

Phoenix says just say no.

52

Kickstarter to move crowdfunding platform to blockchain

An "open, collaborative, and decentralised future".

51

Sony reveals 8K VR headset prototype

Don't expect this in PSVR though.

41

Activision Blizzard workers launch bid for unionisation

As new strike announced, and $1m fund set up.

22

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

76

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store