Square Enix's fantasy adventure Forspoken gets May 2022 release date

On PC and PS5.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 10 December 2021

Square Enix's striking fantasy adventure Forspoken (previously known as Project Athia) now has a release date and will be making its way to PlayStation 5 and PC on 24th May next year.

Forspoken, if you're unfamiliar, casts players in the role of Frey Holland, an "ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive" in a "beautiful yet cruel world".

Frey's skillset has grown increasingly elaborate every time we see more of Forspoken, with Square showing off some some splendidly acrobatic traversal across the game's frequently breathtaking world back in September. And its latest trailer showing is no exception, throwing some sort of magical hoverboarding into the fantasy mix.

Forspoken - The Game Awards 2021 Trailer.

As we now know, Forspoken comes to PC on and PlayStation 5 on 24th May 2023 - Sony has secured a two year period of console exclusivity, if you're wondering - and we'll doubtless see a whole lot more in the run up to its arrival next year.

