Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama unveils new horror game Slitterhead

Keiichiro Toyama - the creator and director of Silent Hill, Siren, Gravity Rush, and more - has unveiled his latest horror project, Slitterhead.

Slitterhead is the work of Toyama's new studio, Bokeh, which he founded after departing SCE Japan Studio at the tail-end of last year.

Bokeh, which is also home to several other SCE Japan Studio alumni - including Gravity Rush lead designer Junya Okura and Kazunobu Sato - confirmed its first project would see Toyama return to his horror roots back in February. However, little was revealed about the new game at the time, only that Toyama wanted players to "feel exhilarated when playing" and that it would draw inspiration from the popular 'death game' sub-genre.

Slitterhead - Teaser Trailer.

All of which brings us to today and the official unveiling of Bokeh's first game, with its immediately memorable title: Slitterhead. Specifics are still limited but we do now know it'll have music from Akira Yamaoka, perhaps best known as the composer of the Silent Hill series' iconic music and soundscapes.

The accompanying teaser trailer, which you can see above, certainly goes big on the body horror, but it's perhaps the sheer amount of action that's most surprising, with limbs being lopped off and more - suggesting Slitterhead might not be the pure horror experience Toyama fans were perhaps anticipating.

Bokeh Game Studio is yet to reveal a release window or platforms for Slitterhead but hopefully we'll here more soon.