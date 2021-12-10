Nintendo Switch had best-ever week in Europe last month

As Pokémon Diamond and Pearl sell 6m copies.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 10 December 2021

Nintendo of Europe has trumpeted its best-ever week for Nintendo Switch console and game sales, for the week of 22nd November.

The company actually beat its own sales records two weeks running, first on the 15th November, and then again eclipsing that on the 22nd.

These records relate to both Nintendo Switch consoles and games, in both the UK-specific market and across the whole of Europe. Nintendo did not publicly provide actual sales numbers, however.

These weeks, of course, took in the lucrative Black Friday sales period and saw a particularly popular bundle offer fly off the shelves.

This bundle, which contained an original Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe plus three months of Nintendo Switch Online, pushed the ageing racer to the top of the UK boxed game charts.

The period also took in the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on 19th November. Globally, these two sold a combined 6m copies over their first weekend on sale.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, meanwhile, is now the series' best selling entry. It's thought the game is also the best-selling racing game of all time. Now, where's Mario Kart 9?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Mario Kart 8

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Ace Attorney characters join Japanese anti-marijuana ads

Phoenix says just say no.

52

Kickstarter to move crowdfunding platform to blockchain

An "open, collaborative, and decentralised future".

51

Activision Blizzard workers launch bid for unionisation

As new strike announced, and $1m fund set up.

22

Former EA exec Patrick Söderlund teases new project Arc Raiders

UPDATE: First-look trailer revealed.

18

Discord testing premium memberships for channel subscriptions

Like?

12

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

76

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store