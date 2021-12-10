Nintendo Switch had best-ever week in Europe last month

Nintendo of Europe has trumpeted its best-ever week for Nintendo Switch console and game sales, for the week of 22nd November.

The company actually beat its own sales records two weeks running, first on the 15th November, and then again eclipsing that on the 22nd.

These records relate to both Nintendo Switch consoles and games, in both the UK-specific market and across the whole of Europe. Nintendo did not publicly provide actual sales numbers, however.

These weeks, of course, took in the lucrative Black Friday sales period and saw a particularly popular bundle offer fly off the shelves.

This bundle, which contained an original Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe plus three months of Nintendo Switch Online, pushed the ageing racer to the top of the UK boxed game charts.

The period also took in the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on 19th November. Globally, these two sold a combined 6m copies over their first weekend on sale.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, meanwhile, is now the series' best selling entry. It's thought the game is also the best-selling racing game of all time. Now, where's Mario Kart 9?