New story details in brand new Elden Ring trailer

A new story trailer for Elden Ring was shown at The Game Awards.

While no gameplay was shown, the trailer gives more detail on the game's narrative - the bits George R. R. Martin has done.

It also shows off the stunning artistic design, including a heavily armoured, scarlet-haired villain with a pig-like mask.

The trailer reiterates the release date: 25th February 2022.

