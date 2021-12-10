New story details in brand new Elden Ring trailer

Lord of the ring.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 10 December 2021

A new story trailer for Elden Ring was shown at The Game Awards.

While no gameplay was shown, the trailer gives more detail on the game's narrative - the bits George R. R. Martin has done.

It also shows off the stunning artistic design, including a heavily armoured, scarlet-haired villain with a pig-like mask.

The trailer reiterates the release date: 25th February 2022.

Here's what we thought of the beta release last month.

About the author

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

