New story details in brand new Elden Ring trailer
Lord of the ring.
A new story trailer for Elden Ring was shown at The Game Awards.
While no gameplay was shown, the trailer gives more detail on the game's narrative - the bits George R. R. Martin has done.
It also shows off the stunning artistic design, including a heavily armoured, scarlet-haired villain with a pig-like mask.
The trailer reiterates the release date: 25th February 2022.
Here's what we thought of the beta release last month.
