Killer Instinct developer announces melee battle royale Rumbleverse

Rumbleverse is a free-to-play 40-person brawler battle royale from Iron Galaxy, the studio behind Killer Instinct: Season 2 and 3.

Revealed tonight at The Game Awards, Rumbleverse sees players fighting for weapons and upgrades across the top of skyscrapers.

It will be published by Epic Games on PC and also available for PlayStation and Xbox when it arrives on 8th February.

Cross-progression and crossplay will be supported, and there will be a PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S "first-look gameplay event" later today.

If you're not too tired from staying up to watch The Game Awards, you can request access via Rumbleverse.com to give it a go.

"This journey began for us with an idea to create an experience that was social, competitive, and chaotic," said Iron Galaxy co-CEO Adam Boyes. "We wanted to build a big, hilarious playground where spectacular things are always happening. Rumbleverse combines our love for melee combat with the teamwork and player expression that have made games such a crucial source of human interaction."