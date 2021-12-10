Here's a proper trailer for Paramount's Halo TV series
Flood in.
The Game Awards gave us our best look yet at Paramount's upcoming Halo TV series, which is finally due to debut in 2022 after numerous delays.
This nine-episode series has been in the works for ages, but has finally been filmed and... it looks alright, honestly?
We don't see his face (obviously), but that's American Gods' Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey. Let's watch:
This is only the beginning. #HaloTheSeries streaming 2022, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. https://t.co/BIoy9kATzY pic.twitter.com/cl7JuapgVc— Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) December 10, 2021
After almost eight years in development, the Halo TV series is finally due to air on Paramount Plus in the US some time in the first quarter of next year. Earlier this week, the Halo TV show got another, tiny teaser.
Comments (0)