Here's a proper trailer for Paramount's Halo TV series

Flood in.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 10 December 2021

The Game Awards gave us our best look yet at Paramount's upcoming Halo TV series, which is finally due to debut in 2022 after numerous delays.

This nine-episode series has been in the works for ages, but has finally been filmed and... it looks alright, honestly?

We don't see his face (obviously), but that's American Gods' Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey. Let's watch:

After almost eight years in development, the Halo TV series is finally due to air on Paramount Plus in the US some time in the first quarter of next year. Earlier this week, the Halo TV show got another, tiny teaser.

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

