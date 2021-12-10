Here's a bolter from the blue: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is in the works

I did not expect this announcement last night (this morning): Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is in the works.

We got a trailer, below, from The Game Awards that sets the scene and, usefully, shows off gameplay.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is, like its predecessor, a brutal third-person action shooter / melee hybrid in which you play Captain Titus of the Ultramarines (the blue do-gooder chapter of Space Marines).

It's developed by Saber Interactive (Halo, Quake and World War Z) and published by Focus Entertainment, with a launch unplanned for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Clive Standen of Vikings and Taken fame plays Captain Titus, who goes up against the Tyranids (in the first Space Marine is was the Orks on the end of his chainsaw). Focus boss John Bert said Space Marine 2 is "the biggest project in Focus' history in terms of investment and ambition", so I have high hopes.

Right, so what are we seeing in this trailer? It starts with three Ultramarines Thunderhawks heading down to an unnamed planet where the Imperial Guard are struggling against the Tyranids. Out pop three Ultramarines, who proceed to carve up the enemy, saving the Imperial Guard soldiers. This is gory stuff - and so it should be!

What I like best about this cinematic is the expression on the face of the Guardsman as the Space Marines stomp past - he's in awe of their destructive power. He almost looks terrified. In the Warhammer 40,000 universe, remember, there are no goodies.

The Captain then takes his helmet off - it's Titus! He doesn't look impressed at the battle going on in the distance, but I imagine he's keen to get stuck in.

And that's exactly what Titus does in the brief snippet of gameplay we see at the end of the video. He shoots and chops and carves and cleaves and all that other good stuff you'd expect from an Ultramarine. There are a lot of Tyranids on-screen, but Titus doesn't seem too bothered.

As you can probably tell, I'm pumped. It's been 10 years since Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine came out. If nothing else, the Emperor is a patient god.