Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream reveals Star Wars: Eclipse

Star Wars: Eclipse is the heavily-rumoured new project from controversial Heavy Rain and Detroit developer Quantic Dream.

As expected, this is the first video game set in the Star Wars franchise's new High Republic era.

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley noted the game was still in early development - as evidenced, perhaps, by the entirely CGI trailer.

Much of this had leaked previously, of course, but now it's official.

The affluent High Republic era is set around 200 years before the Skywalker Saga. (It's not to be confused the Old Republic, set thousands of years prior.)

This is a time period currently being used as a major staging ground for numerous intertwined novels, comics, audio dramas, manga and other bits and pieces, while the main Star Wars film series takes a much-needed break.

Quantic Dream most recently hit the headlines as the studio's bid to sue several French publications was finally concluded, with all judgements ruling in favour of the journalists. Quantic Dream bosses David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière also took separate legal action, and won in one instance.

