Friday the 13th developer announces Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Gun Interactive, developer of Friday the 13th: The Game, is making a game based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. UK-based Sumo Nottingham is also assisting.

This take on the 1974 film will be an "asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience" for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

A trailer was shown tonight during The Game Awards 2021:

"It's no secret that the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is probably my favourite horror film ever created," creative director Ronnie Hobbs said. "Having the chance to really dive into the world of this IP with the team from Gun and working with Sumo to bring this vision to life has been almost surreal. I can't wait for everyone to see more of what we're doing."