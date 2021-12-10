First gameplay shown of Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga

First gameplay was shown of Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga at The Game Awards.

The sequel to 2017's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, it was first announced at The Game Awards in 2019.

Six minutes of gameplay footage was shown, with protagonist Senua leading an army against a titan invasion on a war-torn beach.

Spoiler: it does not go well.

It appears to have the first game's elements of psychosis with voices in Senua's head. The footage was in-game but was more cinematic than showing too much gameplay, though the facial expressions of Senua are phenomenal.

There's still no release date for the game, but it's due out on Xbox Series X/S and PC, and will be available on Game Pass.