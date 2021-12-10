Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade coming to PC next week

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is coming to PC next week.

It arrives on 16th December, available via the Epic Games Store.

The package includes the Intergrade expansion that's currently only available on PlayStation 5.

A new trailer was shown at The Game Awards with gameplay from both the main game and the expansion.

Finally, PC gamers can get their hands on the remake of Square Enix's seminal Final Fantasy 7, first released on PS4 in 2020.