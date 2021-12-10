Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course due out next June

Cuphead's long-awaited DLC, titled The Delicious Last Course, finally has a release date.

It's coming on 30th June 2022 and will feature a brand new playable character named Ms. Chalice.

The expansion will be available everywhere the current game can be found: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and GOG.

"We're beyond thrilled to finally be sharing a release date for The Delicious Last Course with our fans," says Studio MDHR Co-Director Chad Moldenhauer. "As with so many of our fellow developers, creating games during these unique times has brought with it a host of challenges, and we're so grateful to our Cuphead community for their patience and excitement as we've pushed to make The Delicious Last Course a true high watermark of the studio's art, design, and animation."

Ms. Chalice features a modified moveset and new abilities and, once unlocked, wil be playable in the original game too.

The expansion will take place on Inkwell Isle, full of brand new bosses to beat, as well as new weapons and charms.