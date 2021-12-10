Banjo-Kazooie headed to Nintendo Switch Online in January

Getting Jiggie with it.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 10 December 2021

Bear and bird duo Banjo and Kazooie are heading to Nintendo Switch Online in January.

Rare's incredible N64 platformer, Banjo-Kazooie, is one of the most celebrated games on the console and likely one of the most requested games for the service.

Rare studio head Craig Duncan tweeted his delight: "Always a pleasure to work with our good friends at Nintendo, I'm a big fan of #NintendoSwitchOnline and it's really important to preserve classic games for future generations to play."

After a prolific run of games on Nintendo's console, Rare was bought by Microsoft to work exclusively on Xbox games.

But this isn't the first time Banjo and Kazooie have been on Switch, following their addition to Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

After the initial run of games, Paper Mario 64 was added to Nintendo Switch Online on 10th December. The announcement of Banjo-Kazooie for January suggests we'll perhaps see one new game on the expansion each month.

