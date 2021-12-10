Babylon's Fall is coming on the 3rd of March 2022

Towering.

News by Christian Donlan, Features Editor
Updated on 10 December 2021

Babylon's Fall, the new Platinum number, is releasing next year on March 3rd. The announcement came in the pre-show for this year's Game Awards.

Published by Square-Enix, Babylon's Fall is a co-op action game for up to four players. Wield up to four weapons at once, carry a coffin around, and take on the Tower of Babylon. Fans of Platinum's wonderful Astral Chain will see lots to get excited about what with all the chains flailing around, although Babylon's Fall ditches sci-fi for a sort of colourful fantasy theme.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Babylon's Fall

About the author

Christian Donlan

Christian Donlan

Features Editor

Christian Donlan is a features editor for Eurogamer. He is the author of The Unmapped Mind, published as The Inward Empire in the US.

Related

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection arrives for PlayStation in January

Without Uncharted 4 multiplayer, with $10 upgrade option.

100

Stalker 2 will take up 180GB on Xbox

That's half the space of your Xbox Series S.

47

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next update will require players to re-download full game

Ready for "future content and game updates".

34

Sony details God of War's PC system requirements and platform-specific enhancements

And even throws in a new trailer.

32

Assassin's Creed Valhalla extends current festival, adds new sword

As fans wait for Year 2 news.

11

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

105

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

7

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store