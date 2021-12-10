Atlus celebrates Persona 25th anniversary with Persona 4 Arena Ultimax re-release

Atlus will be releasing Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on PS4, Steam and Switch as part of the Persona 25th anniversary.

Coming on 17th March 2022, it's a re-release of the 2014 fighting game released on PS3 and Xbox 360, that acts as a follow up to Persona 4 Arena, sequel to the fan-favourite Persona 4.

The game includes characters from Persona 3 and 4 battling against each other, with a visual novel style story mode.

The release date was announced at The Game Awards.

Fans suspected a new game was on the way when the Steam page for Atlus was updated this week with an extra title. Now we know what it is.