Atlus celebrates Persona 25th anniversary with Persona 4 Arena Ultimax re-release

Coming to PS4, Switch and Steam next year.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 10 December 2021

Atlus will be releasing Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on PS4, Steam and Switch as part of the Persona 25th anniversary.

Coming on 17th March 2022, it's a re-release of the 2014 fighting game released on PS3 and Xbox 360, that acts as a follow up to Persona 4 Arena, sequel to the fan-favourite Persona 4.

The game includes characters from Persona 3 and 4 battling against each other, with a visual novel style story mode.

The release date was announced at The Game Awards.

Fans suspected a new game was on the way when the Steam page for Atlus was updated this week with an extra title. Now we know what it is.

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

