Among Us is coming to VR

Virtual beanality.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 10 December 2021

Among Us VR is on its way.

Announced at The Game Awards, a teaser trailer showed tasks being completed in first person.

Being sus has never been so immersive. We can't wait to be ejected into space.

There's no release date yet, but it's due out on PlayStation VR, Meta Quest 2 and Steam.

Here's the blurb: "This new 3D experience will place you and our suspicious spacebeans in the heart of the Skeld, with all of the core mechanics of teamwork and betrayal you know and love. The VR edition will continue to support the multiplayer experience too, of course!"

You won't be able to play the game with regular Among Us players: VR beans only.

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

