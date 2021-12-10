Among Us VR is on its way.

Announced at The Game Awards, a teaser trailer showed tasks being completed in first person.

Being sus has never been so immersive. We can't wait to be ejected into space.

There's no release date yet, but it's due out on PlayStation VR, Meta Quest 2 and Steam.

Task List:

?submit scan

?empty garba -- wait what was that

?SCREAM

?survive in VR

Among Us is coming to VR.https://t.co/7U0OWwEgTE pic.twitter.com/cuUpnuzDzh — Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) December 10, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Here's the blurb: "This new 3D experience will place you and our suspicious spacebeans in the heart of the Skeld, with all of the core mechanics of teamwork and betrayal you know and love. The VR edition will continue to support the multiplayer experience too, of course!"

You won't be able to play the game with regular Among Us players: VR beans only.