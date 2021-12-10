A Plague Tale: Requiem gets first gameplay trailer

Ahead of its release next year.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 10 December 2021

Fans of rat-infused stealth-adventure have an exciting 2022 to look forward to, what with the arrival of developer Asobo's A Plague Tale sequel Requiem on PC and consoles, which has just received its first gameplay trailer during The Game Awards.

A Plague Tale: Requiem, which was officially announced back in June, picks up immediately after the first game, following sibling protagonists Amicia and Hugo on a perilous new quest, "doing whatever it takes to survive a brutal, uncaring world."

"After escaping their devastated homeland," explained publisher Focus Interactive previously, "Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo's curse. But, when Hugo's powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesised island that may hold the key to saving Hugo."

A Plague Tale: Requiem - Gameplay Reveal Trailer.

We've not seen or heard much else about A Plague Tale: Requiem since its initial reveal, but that all changed during the Game Awards, with Focus Interactive offering up around 90 seconds of in-game footage from the new adventure.

Admittedly, it didn't show much beyond the sneakery and snatches of action we were already expecting having played Requiem's superb predecessor, but there's no doubting Asobo has ramped up the visuals this time around, turning what was already an attractive experience into a truly gorgeous one - with the trailer showcasing a range of environments considerably lusher than the first game's gloomy rendition of plague-ridden 14th century France.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is yet to receive a release date, but it'll be making its way to PlayStation 5, Switch (via cloud streaming), Xbox Series X/S, and PC - with a day one release on Game Pass - sometime next year.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about A Plague Tale: Requiem

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next update will require players to re-download full game

Ready for "future content and game updates".

34

Sony details God of War's PC system requirements and platform-specific enhancements

And even throws in a new trailer.

33

Skyrim developer documentary reveals that Todd Howard saved werewolves

I used to be an adventurer like you...

5

Sega unveils Sonic Frontiers with new trailer

Has series' "first ever open zone".

1

Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream reveals Star Wars: Eclipse

Set in High Republic era, in early development.

1

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

105

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

7

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store