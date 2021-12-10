A Plague Tale: Requiem gets first gameplay trailer

Fans of rat-infused stealth-adventure have an exciting 2022 to look forward to, what with the arrival of developer Asobo's A Plague Tale sequel Requiem on PC and consoles, which has just received its first gameplay trailer during The Game Awards.

A Plague Tale: Requiem, which was officially announced back in June, picks up immediately after the first game, following sibling protagonists Amicia and Hugo on a perilous new quest, "doing whatever it takes to survive a brutal, uncaring world."

"After escaping their devastated homeland," explained publisher Focus Interactive previously, "Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo's curse. But, when Hugo's powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesised island that may hold the key to saving Hugo."

A Plague Tale: Requiem - Gameplay Reveal Trailer.

We've not seen or heard much else about A Plague Tale: Requiem since its initial reveal, but that all changed during the Game Awards, with Focus Interactive offering up around 90 seconds of in-game footage from the new adventure.

Admittedly, it didn't show much beyond the sneakery and snatches of action we were already expecting having played Requiem's superb predecessor, but there's no doubting Asobo has ramped up the visuals this time around, turning what was already an attractive experience into a truly gorgeous one - with the trailer showcasing a range of environments considerably lusher than the first game's gloomy rendition of plague-ridden 14th century France.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is yet to receive a release date, but it'll be making its way to PlayStation 5, Switch (via cloud streaming), Xbox Series X/S, and PC - with a day one release on Game Pass - sometime next year.