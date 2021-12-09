Blasphemous' final free expansion out now with a new ending leading into 2023's sequel

Plus new levels, bosses, and more.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 9 December 2021

Blasphemous, developer The Game Kitchen's superb gothic action-platformer, has reached the end of its current adventure, wrapping things up with a final free expansion, Wounds of Eventide, that's available now on all platforms.

Blasphemous, if you're unfamiliar, released to well-deserved acclaim back in 2019, sending players on a decidedly dark quest - a punishing, but deeply rewarding blend of 2D Souls-like and Metroidvania - that told the story of The Penitent One, a pointy hatted fellow with a barbed-wire sword, forced to venture across the accursed kingdom of Cvstodia.

It's a game packed with dark religious iconography and unforgettable monstrosities, all married to some fascinating world-building and gorgeously grim imagery. I am, it's fair to say, a bit of a fan, so it was a delight when The Game Kitchen expanded on Blasphemous' wonderful core with its first free DLC episode, The Stir of Dawn, the following year.

Blasphemous - Wounds of Eventide Trailer.

18 months on, The Game Kitchen is back once more, ready to bring the current chapter of The Penitent One's story to a close. Wounds of Eventide, Blasphemous' third and final post-launch content update (a second, featuring a Bloodstained crossover, launched earlier this year), is available now, introducing new levels, bosses, and items. Perhaps its most interesting addition, however, is a brand-new ending that sets things in motion for Blasphemous' recently announced sequel, which is due to arrive in 2023.

The Game Kitchen is understandably being a little coy when it comes to specifics around Wounds of Eventide's climactic happenings, but says players will need to [spoiler] Find the tomb of Perpetva in Echoes of Salt before fighting Esdras [/spoiler] in order to kickstart the events of its latest DLC and reach the new, "true" ending. It also warns that, due to the way the new events sequence is accessed, late-game saves made prior to Wounds of Eventide may not be able to see all new content, so a replay is advised.

Blasphemous' new update is available now on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Blasphemous

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection arrives for PlayStation in January

Without Uncharted 4 multiplayer, with $10 upgrade option.

100

Stalker 2 will take up 180GB on Xbox

That's half the space of your Xbox Series S.

47

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next update will require players to re-download full game

Ready for "future content and game updates".

34

Sony details God of War's PC system requirements and platform-specific enhancements

And even throws in a new trailer.

32

Assassin's Creed Valhalla extends current festival, adds new sword

As fans wait for Year 2 news.

11

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

105

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

7

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store