Blasphemous' final free expansion out now with a new ending leading into 2023's sequel
Plus new levels, bosses, and more.
Blasphemous, developer The Game Kitchen's superb gothic action-platformer, has reached the end of its current adventure, wrapping things up with a final free expansion, Wounds of Eventide, that's available now on all platforms.
Blasphemous, if you're unfamiliar, released to well-deserved acclaim back in 2019, sending players on a decidedly dark quest - a punishing, but deeply rewarding blend of 2D Souls-like and Metroidvania - that told the story of The Penitent One, a pointy hatted fellow with a barbed-wire sword, forced to venture across the accursed kingdom of Cvstodia.
It's a game packed with dark religious iconography and unforgettable monstrosities, all married to some fascinating world-building and gorgeously grim imagery. I am, it's fair to say, a bit of a fan, so it was a delight when The Game Kitchen expanded on Blasphemous' wonderful core with its first free DLC episode, The Stir of Dawn, the following year.
18 months on, The Game Kitchen is back once more, ready to bring the current chapter of The Penitent One's story to a close. Wounds of Eventide, Blasphemous' third and final post-launch content update (a second, featuring a Bloodstained crossover, launched earlier this year), is available now, introducing new levels, bosses, and items. Perhaps its most interesting addition, however, is a brand-new ending that sets things in motion for Blasphemous' recently announced sequel, which is due to arrive in 2023.
The Game Kitchen is understandably being a little coy when it comes to specifics around Wounds of Eventide's climactic happenings, but says players will need to [spoiler] Find the tomb of Perpetva in Echoes of Salt before fighting Esdras [/spoiler] in order to kickstart the events of its latest DLC and reach the new, "true" ending. It also warns that, due to the way the new events sequence is accessed, late-game saves made prior to Wounds of Eventide may not be able to see all new content, so a replay is advised.
Blasphemous' new update is available now on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
Comments (0)