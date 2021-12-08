Star Wars: The Old Republic expansion hit by last-minute delay

Legacy of the Sith was due next week, now February 2022.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 8 December 2021

Star Wars: The Old Republic's eighth expansion Legacy of the Sith has been delayed at the last minute.

Legacy of the Sith had been set to launch next week, on 14th December, but will now not arrive until 15th February 2022.

BioWare only confirmed the expansion's previous release date last month, making this hold-up something of a surprise.

"Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for quite a while but as we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time," project director Keith Kanneg wrote in a new blog post.

"We're focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve."

The majority of non-story content (to avoid spoilers) will return to the game's public test server for all subscribers in the meantime, later this week.

Last month, BioWare heralded Legacy of the Sith as the kick-off point for the game's 10th Anniversary Celebration, and the start of the "next ten years" of the game.

This new chapter of the MMO's story will see the return of renegade Sith Darth Malgus, as players work to uncover his "ultimate plan".

You'll visit the underwater facilities of Manaan, the ruined Sith fortress on Elom and finally the R-4 Anomaly (which is due slightly later, in "early 2022").

A revamped character creator, redesigned combat styles, a new feature that blends class abilities, and various quality-of-life upgrades also feature.

More about Star Wars: The Old Republic

