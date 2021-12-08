Dragonite added to Pokémon Unite in holiday event

Pokémon Unite gives the gift of Dragonite this holiday season.

An update on 15th December will see plenty of new content added to the MOBA game, including the big orange dragon as a playable character.

A new trailer for the game shows the Pokémon in action, as well as the new Christmas-themed content.

Plenty of outfits are included, whether you want to turn Crustle into a jingle bell rock, want a Snorlax dressed as a holiday chef, or simply want to put a little Santa hat on a Blastoise.

There are of course outfits for your trainer too, to get them looking festive.

There also appears to be a new mode involving fighting a snowman and attacking as a snowball.

