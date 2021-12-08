Dragonite added to Pokémon Unite in holiday event

Christmas time, Dragonite is mine.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 8 December 2021

Pokémon Unite gives the gift of Dragonite this holiday season.

An update on 15th December will see plenty of new content added to the MOBA game, including the big orange dragon as a playable character.

A new trailer for the game shows the Pokémon in action, as well as the new Christmas-themed content.

Plenty of outfits are included, whether you want to turn Crustle into a jingle bell rock, want a Snorlax dressed as a holiday chef, or simply want to put a little Santa hat on a Blastoise.

There are of course outfits for your trainer too, to get them looking festive.

There also appears to be a new mode involving fighting a snowman and attacking as a snowball.

Check out our Pokémon Unite tier guide to see how your favourites stack up.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Pokémon Unite

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Valve refunds tickets for Dota 2 tournament The International amid covid case rise

Now won't have a live audience.

20

League of Legends players face new punishments for leaving matches and being AFK

Riot says 9 per cent of players worldwide "engage in consistent AFK behaviour".

16

Riot misled staff about their right to speak out on harassment and discrimination, California says

Riot denies claims.

12

Arcane, Netflix's League of Legends animated series, kicks off in November

Don't Jinx it.

9

Meet Dota 2's newest hero, Marci

Coming "fall" 2021.

6

You may also enjoy...

Pokémon Unite purposefully hides the score to avoid rage quits

Avoid a Tyrantrum.

1

Pokémon Unite Tier and Pokémon List: All-Rounder, Attacker, Defender, Speedster and Supporter tier lists explained

Which Pokémon should you use in Pokémon Unite?

1

Pokémon Unite fans are enjoying this naked Machamp glitch

Butt...

4

Feature | Video games in China: beyond the great firewall

On the ground in the vast world of Chinese gaming.

46

Feature | Games of the Decade: League of Legends is the best sports game ever made

Teemo the year.

15

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store