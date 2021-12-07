Tencent launches new publishing division Level Infinite, "dedicated to delivering high-quality games to a global audience"

Assisting with Vampire - Bloodhunt, GTFO, more.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 7 December 2021

Tencent has announced the formation of Level Infinite, its new a new publishing division "dedicated to delivering high-quality games to a global audience", which will be assisting with the likes of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, GTFO, and more.

Level Infinite - which is based in Amsterdam and Singapore with staff located around the world - will be providing studios with a broad range of support and services, including assistance with technology, production, esports integrations, and international publishing, alongside insight and analysis for games-as-service and local/global markets.

Its initial publishing roster will include Arena of Valor, Don't Starve: Newhome for mobile devices, NExT Studios' Synced: Off Planet for PC, plus unspecified titles from from Lightspeed and Quantum Studios, TiMi Studio Group, and "several" third-party developers.

Level Infinite announcement video.

It'll also be providing services for a number other games - all self-published by studios Tencent has a stake in - including developer Fatshark's acclaimed Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, due to release on PC and console next year.

Also on that list is Sharkmob's Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, developer 10 Chambers' sci-fi horror shooter GTFO (currently in Steam early access), plus developer The Outsiders' Funcom-published rhythm-FPS Metal: Hellsinger, coming to PC and console in 2022. A new Funcom project on Level Infinite's roster is set to be revealed during this week's Game Awards.

"Level Infinite's launch represents the next stage in Tencent Games' evolution as a global publisher and trusted brand," global CEO Michelle Liu said in a statement accompanying today's announcement. "We look forward to bringing gamers high-quality titles wherever and however they play".

