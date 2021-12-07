Serious Sam 4 out now on consoles

Plus it's on Xbox Game Pass.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 7 December 2021

Serious Sam 4 has been surprise released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and is available now.

It's also been added to Xbox Game Pass on both console and PC.

The first person shooter was released on PC in September 2020 (Windows and Stadia) and now makes its console debut.

"No Holiday Season is complete without open hostilities and a guy wearing a dirty white vest on TV," reads the press release, which gives you an idea of the humour level of the game.

The game sees the titular antihero leading the Earth Defense Force against hordes of demons. Check out the trailer above to see it in action.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Serious Sam 4

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Battlefield 2042 fans upset at leaked Santa Claus skin

UPDATE: DICE suggests skin is limited to special event, now may not be used this year at all.

95

EA reveals plans to build "connected Battlefield universe" across multiple games and studios

As DICE's Oskar Gabrielson departs company.

56

Next BioShock's setting and time period detailed in new report

One to keep your Ryan.

56

Halo Infinite doesn't let you replay campaign missions

Mad skulls.

44

Some PC users are finding themselves unable to aim in Battlefield 2042

Controller supremacy.

17

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

54

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store