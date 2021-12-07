Serious Sam 4 out now on consoles

Serious Sam 4 has been surprise released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and is available now.

It's also been added to Xbox Game Pass on both console and PC.

The first person shooter was released on PC in September 2020 (Windows and Stadia) and now makes its console debut.

"No Holiday Season is complete without open hostilities and a guy wearing a dirty white vest on TV," reads the press release, which gives you an idea of the humour level of the game.

The game sees the titular antihero leading the Earth Defense Force against hordes of demons. Check out the trailer above to see it in action.