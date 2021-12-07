Nintendo hacker Gary Bowser agrees $10m fine

On top of $4m and possible jail time from federal lawsuit.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 7 December 2021

Canadian hacker Gary Bowser must pay $10m (£7.5m) to settle Nintendo of America's lawsuit against him.

The final judgement in this civil case was filed last night, and is separate to the federal lawsuit Bowser already pleaded guilty to at the end of October. For that, he was ordered to pay $4.5m, and faces up to 10 years in jail.

Bowser, 51, made a business out of selling console mods which enabled video game piracy.

Working with modchip firm Team Xecuter, Bowser "knowingly and wilfully participated in a cybercriminal enterprise that hacked leading gaming consoles" since 2013, it was reported last month.

As part of Bowser's previous federal plea agreement, the hacker admitted he had "developed, manufactured, marketed, and sold a variety of circumvention devices that allowed the enterprise's customers to play pirated versions of copyrighted video games, commonly referred to as 'ROMs' ".

Nintendo had been after Bowser for years, though things escalated October last year when the US government slapped Bowser with federal charges.

Bowser was arrested and deported to the US after being found in the Dominican Republic, though at least one colleague remains at large.

