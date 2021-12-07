Nintendo hacker Gary Bowser agrees $10m fine

Canadian hacker Gary Bowser must pay $10m (£7.5m) to settle Nintendo of America's lawsuit against him.

The final judgement in this civil case was filed last night, and is separate to the federal lawsuit Bowser already pleaded guilty to at the end of October. For that, he was ordered to pay $4.5m, and faces up to 10 years in jail.

Bowser, 51, made a business out of selling console mods which enabled video game piracy.

Working with modchip firm Team Xecuter, Bowser "knowingly and wilfully participated in a cybercriminal enterprise that hacked leading gaming consoles" since 2013, it was reported last month.

As part of Bowser's previous federal plea agreement, the hacker admitted he had "developed, manufactured, marketed, and sold a variety of circumvention devices that allowed the enterprise's customers to play pirated versions of copyrighted video games, commonly referred to as 'ROMs' ".

NEW: Gary Bowser agrees to pay Nintendo million in video game piracy civil lawsuit. This follows Bowser's guilty plea in October in the federal criminal case against him (where he agreed pay Nintendo .5 million in restitution.) https://t.co/zohn0SPHnH pic.twitter.com/KMJro3l8Zw — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) December 6, 2021

Nintendo had been after Bowser for years, though things escalated October last year when the US government slapped Bowser with federal charges.

Bowser was arrested and deported to the US after being found in the Dominican Republic, though at least one colleague remains at large.