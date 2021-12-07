Here's our best look yet at Zynga's Star Wars: Hunters

Runs on Jawa.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 7 December 2021

Today brings our best look yet at Star Wars: Hunters, Zynga's arena free-to-play squad combat game set in the galaxy far, far away.

The game's new trailer shows its initial eight heroes and their various abilities. There's a towering Wookie who can pick up and throw boulders, a droid Jedi, and a cute pair of Jawas who sit on each other's shoulders.

Due for launch in 2022 on Nintendo Switch and mobile, Star Wars: Hunters is the work of Zynga's London-based studio NaturalMotion and Brighton-based subsidiary Boss Alien, best known for CSR Racing.

"Join the greatest Hunters from the Star Wars galaxy on the planet of Vespaara where Hunters from across the galaxy compete in The Arena," the trailer's description reads.

"Engage in thrilling third person combat to dominate grand arenas set in a range of maps that evoke iconic Star Wars worlds. Mix and match teams, use skill, tactics and customise your character to find a winning strategy and reap the spoils of victory in this all-new free-to-play game."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Star Wars Hunters

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

PlayStation Plus' Godfall: Challenger Edition not a trial, developer insists

Cut-down version will be sold separately for $15.

93

CD Projekt "hard at work" on Cyberpunk 2077's next major update, will arrive alongside next-gen version

Work on paid expansion "ongoing".

74

Sifu producer confirms no difficulty options at launch

Death and aging mechanics detailed.

44

Hitman 3 is the most successful game in the series

New maps and storylines coming soon.

29

Aliens: Fireteam Elite season two coming to Xbox Game Pass

Generation Zero and Evil Genius 2: World Domination available now.

18

You may also enjoy...

Review | Battlefield 2042 review - DICE's magic FPS formula gets spread too thin

All-out snorefare.

89

You can get Halo Infinite with Xbox Game Pass - or buy it for £55

Truth and requisition.

116

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

75

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store