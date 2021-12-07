Here's our best look yet at Zynga's Star Wars: Hunters

Today brings our best look yet at Star Wars: Hunters, Zynga's arena free-to-play squad combat game set in the galaxy far, far away.

The game's new trailer shows its initial eight heroes and their various abilities. There's a towering Wookie who can pick up and throw boulders, a droid Jedi, and a cute pair of Jawas who sit on each other's shoulders.

Due for launch in 2022 on Nintendo Switch and mobile, Star Wars: Hunters is the work of Zynga's London-based studio NaturalMotion and Brighton-based subsidiary Boss Alien, best known for CSR Racing.

"Join the greatest Hunters from the Star Wars galaxy on the planet of Vespaara where Hunters from across the galaxy compete in The Arena," the trailer's description reads.

"Engage in thrilling third person combat to dominate grand arenas set in a range of maps that evoke iconic Star Wars worlds. Mix and match teams, use skill, tactics and customise your character to find a winning strategy and reap the spoils of victory in this all-new free-to-play game."