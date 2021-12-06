A returning classic gives us our best look at Gran Turismo 7 yet

In case you weren't aware just yet, Gran Turismo 7 is all about delivering more of a classical Gran Turismo experience, after the more experimental multiplayer-focussed Gran Turismo Sport. Which probably explains why our best look at the game in action to date comes via the reveal of classic circuit Deep Forest, which PlayStation just served up a full in-game onboard playthrough.

The fictional Deep Forest circuit made its debut alongside the Gran Turismo series way back in 1997, and has been a fan favourite ever since. Its appearance in Gran Turismo 7 is, perhaps unsurprisingly, its most impressive yet, and the lap onboard a GT Lamborghini shows a track that's at once visually outstanding while also being remarkably faithful to the PS1 original.

Gran Turismo 7 also sees the return of a fully-fledged career mode (providing you've got an internet connection), with customisable and upgradeable cars making a return after the more stripped back Gran Turismo Sport. It's due out for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4th 2022 - you can find out a little more in our interview with series creator Kazunori Yamauchi earlier this year.