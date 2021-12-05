There are 14 extra multiplayer modes hidden in Halo Infinite on PC

There are 14 multiplayer modes hidden in Halo Infinite for PC players.

Though the secret modes can only be seen by players accessing the playlist offline - which sounds counter-intuitive, given Halo Infinite is an online multiplayer shooter - players can save and share the playlists, which then makes them playable online.

The 14 additional modes - which brings the full playlist up to 31 different modes, including Elimination and the SWAT-like Tactical Slayer - include some brand new ones, including Attrition, in which you play with a battle royale closing circle, reviving fallen squaddies and boosting your team's respawns.

"Fun fact: If you launch Infinite offline, you can access the modes currently unavailable," WickedSoldier991 wrote on Reddit (thanks, PC Gamer). "If you go online after, you can save them for yourself. Attrition, Tactical, and Fiesta's other modes.

"If anyone's having trouble getting the modes, add me and try to access my file share to get them. If that doesn't work, [let me know] and I'll try to host some customs with people and pass the mode around that way."

The full list of the secret modes is as follows:

Arena: Attrition

Arena: Attrition Dodgeball

Arena: Elimination

Fiesta: Attrition

Fiesta: CTF

Fiesta: One Flag CTF

Fiesta: Strongholds

Ranked: Elimination

Ranked: One Flag

Tactical: Slayer

Tactical: Slayer Commandos

Tactical: Slayer Manglers

Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks

Tactical: Slayer Stalker Rifles

As yet, it doesn't seem as though these modes can be accessed on Xboxes - sorry, console players - but I'll let you know if that changes.

ICYMI, scalpers are flogging a limited-edition Halo Infinite / LA Lakers promotional pack that bundles a Master Chief-themed LA Lakers jersey, a matching Xbox wireless controller, and a Master Chief figurine is selling online for hundreds of dollars above its recommended retail price. The bundle - which was only available to those who could get to the Team LA store at Staples Center, Los Angeles, on Friday afternoon - was selling for a very reasonable $140 (£105) given the price of a controller alone can set you back £55.

Almost immediately, however, the bundles began popping up on internet auction sites, with Buy It Now prices of around $1500 (£755). Many of the lots have already attracted bids from Halo fans, with several sets attracting bids in excess of $650 (£490) with several days still left to go.

Some console players are calling on 343 to add the ability to turn off crossplay with PC in a bid to avoid running into cheaters on that platform. Halo community manager John Junyszek has addressed the concerns, promising improvements are coming.