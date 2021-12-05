Scalpers are already reselling that Halo Infinite LA Lakers crossover bundle

A limited-edition Halo Infinite promotion that bundles a Master Chief-themed LA Lakers jersey, a matching Xbox wireless controller, and a Master Chief figurine is selling online for hundreds of dollars above its recommended retail price.

The bundle - which was only available to those who could get to the Team LA store at Staples Center, Los Angeles, on Friday afternoon ahead of that evening's match against the LA Clippers - was selling for a very reasonable $140 (£105) given the price of a controller alone can set you back £55.

Almost immediately, however, the bundles began popping up on internet auction sites, with Buy It Now prices of around $1500 (£755). Many of the lots have already attracted bids from Halo fans, with several sets attracting bids in excess of $650 (£490) with several days still left to go.

Become Master Chief from #HaloInfinite with the Lakers 117 Master Chief Jersey Bundle including a custom Lakers Xbox controller. Available today starting at 1:17pm only at the Team LA store at STAPLES Center.#LakeShow x @Xbox x @Halo pic.twitter.com/P8pA1uPPOs — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 3, 2021

One bid that also includes the highly sought-after Halo-themed Xbox Series X and accompanying Halo Elite controller is asking $2599.00 - that's almost £2000.

ICYMI, some console players are calling on 343 to add the ability to turn off crossplay with PC in a bid to avoid running into cheaters on that platform. Halo community manager John Junyszek has addressed the concerns, promising improvements are coming.

"Unfortunately, cheating is a natural part of supporting a F2P PC game and it's one we anticipated," Junyszek tweeted. "It'll never go away entirely, but we're prepared and committed to releasing consistent improvements to our game's systems and taking action on bad actors."

Junyszek later clarified that the phrase "improvements to game's systems" includes not just 343's anti-cheat, but "the rest of the game as well".

"It's worded this way because we don't take a 'single feature' approach, but a game-wide approach to anti-cheat."

Don't forget that Microsoft's flagship shooter's singleplayer campaign will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one on 8th December; the multiplayer is free-to-play right now.