Scalpers are already reselling that Halo Infinite LA Lakers crossover bundle

(not very) Master Cheap. 

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 5 December 2021

A limited-edition Halo Infinite promotion that bundles a Master Chief-themed LA Lakers jersey, a matching Xbox wireless controller, and a Master Chief figurine is selling online for hundreds of dollars above its recommended retail price.

The bundle - which was only available to those who could get to the Team LA store at Staples Center, Los Angeles, on Friday afternoon ahead of that evening's match against the LA Clippers - was selling for a very reasonable $140 (£105) given the price of a controller alone can set you back £55.

Almost immediately, however, the bundles began popping up on internet auction sites, with Buy It Now prices of around $1500 (£755). Many of the lots have already attracted bids from Halo fans, with several sets attracting bids in excess of $650 (£490) with several days still left to go.

One bid that also includes the highly sought-after Halo-themed Xbox Series X and accompanying Halo Elite controller is asking $2599.00 - that's almost £2000.

ICYMI, some console players are calling on 343 to add the ability to turn off crossplay with PC in a bid to avoid running into cheaters on that platform. Halo community manager John Junyszek has addressed the concerns, promising improvements are coming.

"Unfortunately, cheating is a natural part of supporting a F2P PC game and it's one we anticipated," Junyszek tweeted. "It'll never go away entirely, but we're prepared and committed to releasing consistent improvements to our game's systems and taking action on bad actors."

Junyszek later clarified that the phrase "improvements to game's systems" includes not just 343's anti-cheat, but "the rest of the game as well".

"It's worded this way because we don't take a 'single feature' approach, but a game-wide approach to anti-cheat."

Don't forget that Microsoft's flagship shooter's singleplayer campaign will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one on 8th December; the multiplayer is free-to-play right now.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get monthly Halo Infinite double XP boosts

Plus more challenge swaps and a gun.

143

Battlefield 2042 fans upset at leaked Santa Claus skin

UPDATE: DICE suggests skin is limited to special event, now may not be used this year at all.

95

EA reveals plans to build "connected Battlefield universe" across multiple games and studios

As DICE's Oskar Gabrielson departs company.

55

Next BioShock's setting and time period detailed in new report

One to keep your Ryan.

53

343 addresses Halo Infinite cheating amid increasing concern from players

"It'll never go away entirely…"

45

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

54

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store