Moderators lockdown the Halo subreddit in response to "toxicity on all sides"

"Take the weekend off, we're reopening on Monday."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 5 December 2021

Moderators working on the Halo subreddit have put the community into lockdown following toxic behaviour - including doxxing and death threats - "on all sides".

Without pointing to specific posts of concern, Redditor and moderator 343-Guilty-Spark posted a message over the weekend, instructing Halo fans to "take the weekend off" as the subreddit would be closed to comments until tomorrow, Monday 6th December.

"The amount of toxicity on the sub from both sides has made it impossible for people to have civil discussions, which is what the mod team strives for regardless of opinion," they wrote. "Some users on the sub have even been responsible for doxxing and death threats.

"We're temporarily putting the sub on lockdown so people can hopefully settle down a bit and we can hit the reset button before launch. At the end of the day, this is a video game and this level of vitriol is unwarranted.

The moderation team specifically cited issues with insults and criticism and linked to several posts from development team 343 Industries that outline future plans for the sci-fi shooter, including upcoming changes to XP rewards and anti-cheat measures.

"Someone criticising the game doesn't mean you get to say they're an 'entitled crybaby manchild', they added. "Someone saying they're fine with the game or to give it some time doesn't mean you can call them a 'bootlicking dicksucker'. All of these are things the mod team has dealt with and will continue to deal with."

Interestingly, the Halo Infinite subreddit remains operational, but reminds new visitors that "if you came here to continue the toxicity than got r/halo locked, you will be banned".

ICYMI, scalpers are flogging a limited-edition Halo Infinite / LA Lakers promotional pack that bundles a Master Chief-themed LA Lakers jersey, a matching Xbox wireless controller, and a Master Chief figurine for hundreds of dollars above its recommended retail price. The bundle - which was only available to those who could get to the Team LA store at Staples Center, Los Angeles, on Friday afternoon - was selling for a very reasonable $140 (£105).

Almost immediately, however, the bundles began popping up on internet auction sites, with Buy It Now prices of around $1500 (£755).

Did you know there are 14 multiplayer modes hidden in Halo Infinite for PC players?

