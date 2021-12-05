EA marks Dragon Age Day with two new stories and a host of events

EA has released two new stories from the world of Dragon Age to celebrate Dragon Age Day this weekend.

Although the publisher confirmed it is "still hard at work on building the next singleplayer focused experience for Dragon Age" and that we have to wait until "next year when [EA/BioWare] can talk more about what [they're] working on", the new short stories - written by members of the BioWare team - should help tide us over.

The first, Won't Know When, is written by Brianne Battye, whilst the second - The Flame Eternal - has been penned by Sylvia Feketekuty.

That's not all, though. The Dragon Age Day team also hosted events including charity sales, 24+ hours of Twitch livestreams, writing, art, and meme prompts and challenges, and videos featuring personal insights from the Dragon Age fan community. There's also new merch up for grabs, too, and a Dragon Age charm for fans that also enjoy Respawn's F2P shooter, Apex Legends. Players can claim it anytime between now and 4th January, 2022.

"We are blown away that all of you celebrate Dragon Age Day every year and appreciate everyone that does," EA said in a press statement. "We really appreciate the team behind Dragon Age Day for bringing us all together while supporting inclusivity and accessibility with a contribution to Able Gamers charity in the process!

"We are continuously amazed by the passionate, diverse, inspiring, and creative community that has come together to join us in the land of Thedas," the team concluded. "We are humbled by the ways in which you have expanded and celebrated the world of Dragon Age."

ICYMI, Matt Goldman, senior creative director of the next Dragon Age game, left developer BioWare last week.

The departure was announced to staff via email. Goldman had worked at BioWare since 1998, either side of a three-year stint at Microsoft's Halo Wars studio Ensemble. No reason was given for his departure at the time.