EA marks Dragon Age Day with two new stories and a host of events

The publisher says BioWare is "still hard at work on building the next single-player focused experience for Dragon Age".

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 5 December 2021

EA has released two new stories from the world of Dragon Age to celebrate Dragon Age Day this weekend.

Although the publisher confirmed it is "still hard at work on building the next singleplayer focused experience for Dragon Age" and that we have to wait until "next year when [EA/BioWare] can talk more about what [they're] working on", the new short stories - written by members of the BioWare team - should help tide us over.

The first, Won't Know When, is written by Brianne Battye, whilst the second - The Flame Eternal - has been penned by Sylvia Feketekuty.

That's not all, though. The Dragon Age Day team also hosted events including charity sales, 24+ hours of Twitch livestreams, writing, art, and meme prompts and challenges, and videos featuring personal insights from the Dragon Age fan community. There's also new merch up for grabs, too, and a Dragon Age charm for fans that also enjoy Respawn's F2P shooter, Apex Legends. Players can claim it anytime between now and 4th January, 2022.

"We are blown away that all of you celebrate Dragon Age Day every year and appreciate everyone that does," EA said in a press statement. "We really appreciate the team behind Dragon Age Day for bringing us all together while supporting inclusivity and accessibility with a contribution to Able Gamers charity in the process!

"We are continuously amazed by the passionate, diverse, inspiring, and creative community that has come together to join us in the land of Thedas," the team concluded. "We are humbled by the ways in which you have expanded and celebrated the world of Dragon Age."

ICYMI, Matt Goldman, senior creative director of the next Dragon Age game, left developer BioWare last week.

The departure was announced to staff via email. Goldman had worked at BioWare since 1998, either side of a three-year stint at Microsoft's Halo Wars studio Ensemble. No reason was given for his departure at the time.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Dragon Age: Inquisition

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam working on third-person action-RPG "set in a dark fantasy world"

Will be co-published by 505 Games.

26

New randomiser mod adds considerable challenge to Breath of the Wild

For Champions only.

26

The Ascent's first paid DLC is out now

Pretty punk.

17

Monster Hunter Rise for PC will include all Switch's post-launch content on release day

New monsters, costumes, and an expanded ending.

13

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim coming to Switch

PS4 cult hit arrives next year.

12

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

105

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

7

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store