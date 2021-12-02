Wildermyth, Heaven's Vault, Hyper Light Drifter and many more in Jingle Jam charity bundle

This year's big charity games bundle organised by the Yogscast Jingle Jam has gone live, offering 56 Steam games worth £650 to anyone who donates £35 or more.

Eurogamer's essential-rated Widermyth, indie adventure Heaven's Vault, Viking strategy Northguard, and retro-inspired slasher Hyper Light Drifter are all part of the collection, alongside numerous others: Just Die Already, Surviving Mars, Project Winter Murder by Numbers, 20XX, Samurai Gunn and Disc Room.

100,000 bundles are there to be bought, with proceeds going to a charity of your choosing from the event's shortlist. There are numerous good causes to highlight, including the brilliant SpecialEffect, War Child and Cancer Research UK.

The annual drive calls itself the "world's biggest games charity event", and has raised $20m since its first run in 2011.

10 years on, 2021's offering has already notched up more than £860k since 5pm yesterday.

Take a look at the full selection and donate here.