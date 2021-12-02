The Matrix is getting an "Unreal Engine 5 experience" on PS5 according to leak

A whole Neo world.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 3 December 2021

Sci-fi movie trilogy The Matrix - in which Keanu Reaves wears a trench coat and gets cross with some machines - is, after nearly a two decade absence from cinemas, making a comeback later this month in Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections, and it looks like there'll be some kind of accompanying tie-in "experience" heading to PlayStation 5.

As detailed by Reddit user the_andshrew on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, the new Matrix...thing was discovered listed in the PSN backend, where it was accompanied by an extremely minimal amount of useful information - primarily a couple of database entry numbers, an associated image, and word that it'll be coming to PS5.

To find anything else of note, we need to turn our attention to the aforementioned image, where a distant cityscape - presented in classic Matrix green - sits beneath a logo proclaiming the venture to be titled The Matrix Awakens, an "Unreal Engine 5 experience".

1
The Matrix Awakens' PSN art, as spotted by r/GamingLeaksAndRumours.

Unreal Engine 5's prominent namecheck would suggest The Matrix Awakens is some kind of collaboration between Unreal Engine developer Epic Games and Matrix distributor Warner Bros, intended to do a spot of double lifting on the old marketing front - getting the Matrix in people's minds for Resurrections' imminent release and giving punters a first presumably interactive look at Unreal Engine 5, which has otherwise yet to appear in a shipped game.

Epic, of course, recently released another interactive collaboration in the form of Kid A Mnesia Exhibition - a "fevered dream-space" and virtual art gallery created for PC and PlayStation 5 in conjunction with Radiohead - albeit one built in Unreal Engine 4.

Unreal Engine 5 - Next-Gen Real-Time Demo Running on PlayStation 5.

As for when we may learn more about The Matrix Awakens, whatever it ultimately proves to be, that's currently unclear. But with The Matrix Resurrections due to hit cinemas on 22nd December this year, expect it to happen sooner rather than later - if only there was some sort of big video game announcement show happening between now and then!

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (6)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Ex-Mass Effect developers express interest in TV show

Mordin one of them, anyway.

18

Amazon "nearing a deal" for Mass Effect TV series

Tali me more.

24

Super Mario film producer defends Chris Pratt casting

Mamma Mia.

51

League of Legends' animated series, Arcane, is getting a second season

"Where's a Hexgate when you need one?"

7

Neil Druckmann wraps up filming on The Last of Us TV show

"Excited to return to Naughty Dog (and some warmer weather!)"

15

You may also enjoy...

Acclaimed city builder Cities: Skylines getting the virtual reality treatment in Cities: VR

Coming to Oculus Quest 2 in "spring" 2022.

5

The Matrix is getting an "Unreal Engine 5 experience" on PS5 according to leak

A whole Neo world.

6

Stanley Parable's Ultra Deluxe Edition has been delayed again (again)

But it's now due "early" next year.

4

EA reveals plans to build "connected Battlefield universe" across multiple games and studios

As DICE's Oskar Gabrielson departs company.

37

Moss: Book 2 scuttles unto PlayStation VR next spring

Watch gameplay of the new tail.

9

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Comments (6)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store