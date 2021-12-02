Some PC users are finding themselves unable to aim in Battlefield 2042

DICE released its third big update for Battlefield 2042 today, with a large slate of bug fixes and gameplay improvements.

Unfortunately, it appears the update came with an unwelcome surprise for some PC players: the inability to aim.

The bug prevents players from moving their mouse horizontally, an essential feature of first person shooters last time I checked.

Fortunately, there does appear to be a fix. DICE's lead game designer, Florian, suggests resetting your keyboard bindings or deleting the Battlefield 2042 game folder in Documents.

yeah someone let me know when this is fixed.. cant aim left/right .. #Battlefield2042 and yes id did "Reset your keybindings or delete the Battlefield 2042 folder in your Documents. " nothing helps atm ... pls fix it @EA_DICE ty <3 pic.twitter.com/uv7utQk7xe — NoIINameIIDe (@NoIINameIIDe) December 2, 2021

They also suggest a less extreme way to fix the bug is to edit your profile data (PROFSAVE_profile) located in the same folder with a text editor, and remove the line "GstKeyBinding.infantry.ConceptYaw".

Battlefield 2042 has been in a shaky state since its release. DICE has promised one more small update before the end of the year to resolve more issues.

The game has also received criticism today for the addition of cosmetic items, including a specialist skin that looks eerily similar to Santa Claus.