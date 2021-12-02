Some PC users are finding themselves unable to aim in Battlefield 2042

Controller supremacy. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 2 December 2021

DICE released its third big update for Battlefield 2042 today, with a large slate of bug fixes and gameplay improvements.

Unfortunately, it appears the update came with an unwelcome surprise for some PC players: the inability to aim.

The bug prevents players from moving their mouse horizontally, an essential feature of first person shooters last time I checked.

Fortunately, there does appear to be a fix. DICE's lead game designer, Florian, suggests resetting your keyboard bindings or deleting the Battlefield 2042 game folder in Documents.

They also suggest a less extreme way to fix the bug is to edit your profile data (PROFSAVE_profile) located in the same folder with a text editor, and remove the line "GstKeyBinding.infantry.ConceptYaw".

Battlefield 2042 has been in a shaky state since its release. DICE has promised one more small update before the end of the year to resolve more issues.

The game has also received criticism today for the addition of cosmetic items, including a specialist skin that looks eerily similar to Santa Claus.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Battlefield 2042

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Battlefield 2042 is getting a Santa Claus skin and players hate it

Santa's in a F-35.

34

Respawn delisting original Titanfall on digital stores starting today

But servers will remain online.

29

Battlefield 2042's latest update brings Weekly Missions, tweaks, and fixes

Out tomorrow on PC and consoles.

7

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get monthly Halo Infinite double XP boosts

Plus more challenge swaps and a gun.

135

343 addresses Halo Infinite cheating amid increasing concern from players

"It'll never go away entirely…"

44

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

54

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store