SnowRunner expands its Year 2 Pass with new season of content

SnowRunner season six will take players to the chilly forests of Maine in its latest Year 2 Pass content.

The off-road simulation game has seen a steady release of new content, with this new season - named Haul & Hustle - adding two new maps tasking players with tackling both snowy and muddy terrain with the aid of two brand new vehicles.

There's also a free update for existing players that adds crossplay and a photo mode.

Crossplay will be between the PC and PS4 editions of the game, with Xbox One added soon.

In addition, new addons and vehicle cosmetics will be free to all players.

Season 6: Haul & Hustle will be available as part of the Year 2 Pass across Xbox One, PC and Switch from 7th December. The PS4 version will follow on 8th December.

"Snowrunner's another beautiful game about getting nowhere slowly," we said in our review.