Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning's new expansion arrives this month

Almost ten years after its original release, remaster Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will finally receive its new expansion Fatesworn on 14th December for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Fatesworn continues the journey of the player's Fateless One character after the Crystal War, now tasked with defeating the God of Chaos.

The expansion adds a considerable amount of content, including a new storyline, new areas, quests and missions, and procedurally generated Chaos Realm dungeons across the map.

There's also a new gameplay mechanic involving "chaos" that's connected to weapons, enemies, rifts and portals.

In addition, the level cap will be raised to 50 and there will be new items, weapons and armours.

A new soundtrack from British composer Grant Kirkhope has also been added (best known for his work on Rare titles like GoldenEye 007, Banjo-Kazooie, Donkey Kong 64 and Perfect Dark).

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning was released in 2020 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, followed by a Switch version earlier this year. It's a remaster of the 2012 RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning originally released for PS3 and Xbox 360 (and PC).

Fatesworn requires a copy of the remastered base game. The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fate Edition will include the base game and the expansion.

There's no word on whether the expansion will also be available for Switch.

The DLC was previously teased back in September.