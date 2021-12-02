Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning's new expansion arrives this month

Time to kill Chaos.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 2 December 2021

Almost ten years after its original release, remaster Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will finally receive its new expansion Fatesworn on 14th December for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Fatesworn continues the journey of the player's Fateless One character after the Crystal War, now tasked with defeating the God of Chaos.

The expansion adds a considerable amount of content, including a new storyline, new areas, quests and missions, and procedurally generated Chaos Realm dungeons across the map.

There's also a new gameplay mechanic involving "chaos" that's connected to weapons, enemies, rifts and portals.

In addition, the level cap will be raised to 50 and there will be new items, weapons and armours.

A new soundtrack from British composer Grant Kirkhope has also been added (best known for his work on Rare titles like GoldenEye 007, Banjo-Kazooie, Donkey Kong 64 and Perfect Dark).

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning was released in 2020 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, followed by a Switch version earlier this year. It's a remaster of the 2012 RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning originally released for PS3 and Xbox 360 (and PC).

Fatesworn requires a copy of the remastered base game. The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fate Edition will include the base game and the expansion.

There's no word on whether the expansion will also be available for Switch.

The DLC was previously teased back in September.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

The Ascent's first paid DLC is out now

Pretty punk.

4

Don't expect Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch or Xbox this year

"There's been a lot of speculation."

26

There's a new chapter in The Bard's Tale - for Amazon Alexa

Music to your ears.

6

Bethesda shows another brief tease of Starfield

"That's cryptic..."

60

Pokémon Go's next season themed around Pokémon Legends: Arceus

God news.

4

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

55

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store