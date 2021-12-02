Halo and Wasteland 3 dynamic themes added to Xbox

Available now on Series X/S.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 2 December 2021

Two new dynamic themes have been added for Xbox Series X/S owners, based on Halo Infinite and Wasteland 3.

Both themes are available for free right now.

The Halo Infinite: Courage theme shows Master Chief in the midst of battle, while the Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation theme is based on the titular DLC for the game.

The themes can be previewed in the Personalisation menu on the consoles.

halo_dynamic_wallpaper_1024x576
Halo Infinite: Courage theme

It follows the release of a dynamic theme based on the original Xbox design, released back in May.

wasteland_dynamic_wallpaper_scaled
Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation theme

The Halo dynamic theme arrives just ahead of the single-player campaign release on 8th December. It will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

