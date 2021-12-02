Halo and Wasteland 3 dynamic themes added to Xbox
Available now on Series X/S.
Two new dynamic themes have been added for Xbox Series X/S owners, based on Halo Infinite and Wasteland 3.
Both themes are available for free right now.
The Halo Infinite: Courage theme shows Master Chief in the midst of battle, while the Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation theme is based on the titular DLC for the game.
The themes can be previewed in the Personalisation menu on the consoles.
It follows the release of a dynamic theme based on the original Xbox design, released back in May.
The Halo dynamic theme arrives just ahead of the single-player campaign release on 8th December. It will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.
