Respawn delisting original Titanfall on digital stores starting today

But servers will remain online.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 1 December 2021

Respawn Entertainment has announced it'll be delisting the original Titanfall from all digital stores starting today, 1st December, although servers will remain online for existing players.

In a statement announcing the news on Twitter, Respawn called Titanfall, which launched for Xbox and PC in 2014, a part of its DNA - a game that "showcased the ambitions of the studio" and one that "continues to be a beacon of innovation that we strive for in all of our games". Despite its professed fondness for the title, however, it will be delisted on all digital storefronts starting today and will be removed from all subscription services from 1st March next year.

Respawn did not offer an explanation for Titanfall's removal in its statement, but the game's dwindling player base has only been exacerbated in recent years by persistent multiplayer issues on PC in the form of ongoing DDOS attacks - a problem that began to attract wider attention following Titanfall's surprise Steam release last year.

Let's Play Titanfall 2 - Late to the Party.

Only after hackers began targeting Titanfall 2 streamers did Respawn finally addressed the matter in April, acknowledging the DDOS attacks and telling the community, "Help is coming ASAP". However, things only seemed to get worse in the months that followed.

Today's announcement probably isn't the ultimate resolution Titanfall fans were either hoping for or expecting but there's some degree of good news for players in that Respawn says servers will, for the time being at least, remain live so "the dedicated fanbase still playing and those that own the game" are able to drop into a match.

"Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn's DNA and this incredible universe will continue," the developer's statement concluded. "Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future. This franchise is a north star for the caliber of experiences we will continue here at Respawn".

What the future will look like for Titanfall remains frustratingly unclear for fans. Back in September, Respawn's Jason Garza confirmed the developer didn't "have anything in the works" as far as the series went, because, "We've got too many other games in the works right now". A follow-up statement issued by Respawn muddied the waters somewhat, calling Titanfall "the very core of our DNA" before adding, "Who knows what the future holds...".

But while Titanfall 3 remains elusive, Respawn has been been dipping into its past more regularly than ever this year, making increasingly explicit connections between its free-to-play shooter Apex Legends and Titanfall, which share the same universe. April, for instance, saw the arrival of new playable character Valkyrie, daughter of Titanfall 2 antagonist Viper, while November introduced Titanfall 2's formidable simulacrum Ash.

