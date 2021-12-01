Jurassic World Evolution 2's first paid DLC adds four new Early Cretaceous era dinosaurs

If you've been playing Jurassic World Evolution 2 and are of the opinion it very much needs more dinosaurs, you're in luck. Frontier has announced the park management sim's first paid DLC expansion, which introduces four new Early Cretaceous era creatures.

Arriving exactly one month after Jurassic World Evolution 2's release, the Early Cretaceous Pack (as the DLC is unfussily known) costs £5.99/€7.99/$7.99 USD and adds two new new land dinosaurs, one new flying reptile, and one new marine reptile - the Wuerhosaurus, Minmi, Dsungaripterus and Kronosaurus respectively.

Wuerhosaurus.
Minmi.

Frontier is drip-feeding full reveals of each included dinosaur over the course of the coming week so patience will be required from those wanting to be properly enlightened before making a purchase. However, there's a little more information on the wet and wild Kronosaurus in the video below, should you wish to learn more.

Dsungaripterus.
Kronosaurus.

When the Early Cretaceous Pack arrives for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on 9th December, it'll be accompanied by a free update. This will enable players to tackle Jurassic World Evolution 2's five campaign maps - the Arizona desert, the Washington State mountains, the Pennsylvania airport, the forests of Oregon, and Yosemite National park - in Sandbox mode, and adds additional Jurassic Park-era and Department of Fish and Wildlife building parts.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Early Cretaceous Pack - Kronosaurus.

Players can also expect rock perch points for flying reptiles, the ability to start with flat sandbox levels and modify their topography and flora as required, plus various quality of life improvements and bug fixes - as detailed in Frontier's announcement post.

