Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy's boxed versions have been delayed

Rockstar has delayed the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition's physical versions.

PlayStation and Xbox editions have been pushed back to 17th December. The Nintendo Switch version has been delayed further, and will now arrive "in early 2022".

Boxed copies of the game had been due to arrive next Tuesday, 7th December, following the game's digital launch last month. But, as you're probably aware, things have not exactly gone to plan.

GTA Trilogy's rocky launch was marked by a slew of technical issues, while the game's PC version was pulled offline completely for several days as Rockstar rushed to remove "unintentionally included" files.

Rockstar has now issued two big post-launch updates, including yesterday's patch which added ground fog to improve visuals in San Andreas. Other tweaks in that patch include a range of changes for the game's blinding rain - another fan bugbear.

Fingers crossed, the version of the game available when boxed versions release should get a better reception.

Check your local retailer for availability. pic.twitter.com/6avP8yp6la — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 30, 2021