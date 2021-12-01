DJ Steve Aoki played a disappointing virtual concert for Sonic's 30th anniversary

EDM DJ Steve Aoki played a 60-minute virtual Sonic concert for the SEGA mascot's 30th anniversary.

It was weird.

The performance (which you can watch in full below) was broadcast on Twitch and YouTube (as well as in VR using the YouTube VR app) and had Aoki playing a set in a number of Sonic-themed backdrops, from the iconic Green Hill Zone to Chemical Plant.

Sonic and co raced around the areas and shimmied awkwardly, proving the blue blur can run fast but can't dance. It looked more like a techno Balan Wonderworld.

Worse, the performance contained only one track from the Sonic franchise: a remix of the Stardust Speedway theme from Sonic CD. Otherwise, this was simply a Steve Aoki set with Sonic assets slapped on.

The YouTube video has plenty of negative comments from disappointed fans who expected more... Sonic from the experience.

"I feel like I should be forgiven for assuming that a Sonic concert would have some Sonic music in it. Clearly I was wrong to assume that," reads one comment.

"Shoutouts to a Sonic concert not having Sonic music. It was literally a Steve Aoki concert with bad Sonic animation around him lmao," reads another.

There are plenty of disappointed comments and memes on Twitter too.

NAH I OPENED THAT STEVE AOKI SONIC CONCERT FOR A SEC TO SEE HOW IT IS IM FKN CRYIN LOOOOOOOOOOOOLL pic.twitter.com/u6Vi75a4SR — GamesCage - Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) November 30, 2021

Steve Aoki's Sonic concert manages to dethrone Sonic Chronicles as the worst ranking Sonic associated soundtrack ever made pic.twitter.com/4sis7LZbau — Sonic News NOW ? (@sonic_news_now) November 30, 2021

The Steve Aoki x Sonic concert was one of the most disappointing things I've ever had to experience as a Sonic fan pic.twitter.com/JQsRQOhJ2g — Rouver (@RouverTheFox) November 30, 2021

Others are angry at Aoki's apparent support of NFTs.

Do not support this concert. Steve Aoki supports and sells NFTs; It is clear that SEGA is only doing this for money, and unless it is proven that this concert is removed from NFTs, do not support it. https://t.co/cka4Vxt9kC — Sonic Forces (@SonicForces9) November 24, 2021

This isn't the first time Aoki has performed for a video game. Back in 2020, the EDM DJ performed a set in Fortnite as part of the Party Royale Premiere alongside Dillon Francis and deadmau5.

This Sonic concert didn't quite have the same mass appeal.