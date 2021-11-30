Twitch streamer Ludwig moves exclusively to YouTube

The latest high profile Twitch departure.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 30 November 2021

Twitch streamer Ludwig has signed exclusively to YouTube.

The streamer set the record for Twitch's new individual subscriber record during a month long livestream earlier this year, and has since become one of the most popular creators on the platform.

His move to YouTube follows the likes of DrLupo and TimTheTatMan who signed exclusively to YouTube earlier this year.

Ludwig announced the move with a short skit that sees him transferring from a purple car to a red car (the colours of Twitch and YouTube) and poking fun at Twitch's DMCA music strikes ("don't you get in trouble for playing music," says his friend. "Not in this car," Ludwig replies).

Twitch responded to Ludwig's tweet saying "You're a mogul in every sense, Ludwig. Best of luck and keep doing big things out there."

Ludwig started streaming in 2019 but grew to prominence earlier this year with a 31 day streaming subathon, where he would continue streaming as long as viewers kept subscribing. The event set a new subscriber record of 283,066.

The streamer is already popular on YouTube, with 2.09 million subscribers currently and plenty of content.

YouTube is seeking to gain further traction in game streaming, not only by poaching Twitch's best performing streamers but in providing new tools and support for content creators.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Reports claim voice actor leaked Resident Evil 4 remake concept art

As troubling accounts surface of his behaviour with fans.

34

New Sony patent for mobile controller discovered

PS on-the-go.

34

BBC iPlayer finally arrives on PlayStation 5

It's about timey-wimey.

2

Steam sets new concurrent users record with over 27 million online

The valve turns.

9

Microsoft launches virtual Xbox 20th Anniversary museum

Check 20 years of stats, revisit Red Ring of Death crisis.

51

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store