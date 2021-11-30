Twitch streamer Ludwig moves exclusively to YouTube

Twitch streamer Ludwig has signed exclusively to YouTube.

The streamer set the record for Twitch's new individual subscriber record during a month long livestream earlier this year, and has since become one of the most popular creators on the platform.

His move to YouTube follows the likes of DrLupo and TimTheTatMan who signed exclusively to YouTube earlier this year.

Ludwig announced the move with a short skit that sees him transferring from a purple car to a red car (the colours of Twitch and YouTube) and poking fun at Twitch's DMCA music strikes ("don't you get in trouble for playing music," says his friend. "Not in this car," Ludwig replies).

Twitch responded to Ludwig's tweet saying "You're a mogul in every sense, Ludwig. Best of luck and keep doing big things out there."

Ludwig started streaming in 2019 but grew to prominence earlier this year with a 31 day streaming subathon, where he would continue streaming as long as viewers kept subscribing. The event set a new subscriber record of 283,066.

The streamer is already popular on YouTube, with 2.09 million subscribers currently and plenty of content.

YouTube is seeking to gain further traction in game streaming, not only by poaching Twitch's best performing streamers but in providing new tools and support for content creators.